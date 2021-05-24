newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andover, MN

Scot Paul Dannenberg

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Dannenberg, Scot Paul of Andover, Minnesota, went home to God on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021. Scot loved his family, his cabin, the outdoors, and his friends and colleagues at Shield Pattern. He will forever be remembered for his hard working presence and his passion for projects. Preceded in death by his parents Paul and Marilyn, Scot is survived by his daughters Stacy (Luke) Anderson, Sara (Dan) Moret and his grandchildren Madeline, Luella and Lila. Scot's siblings Mark (Ana) Dannenberg, Cay (Ted) Schmitt, Todd Dannenberg and their families were so special to him. A memorial service will be held for Scot on Friday, May 28th at 10 o'clock in the morning at Family of Christ Lutheran Church: 16345 Polk St NE, Ham Lake, MN 55304.

www.startribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Ham Lake, MN
City
Stacy, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Andover, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shield Pattern#God#Memorial Service#Daughters#Cay#Home#Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Minoritiesnewyorkbeacon.com

‘Perfect Example of White Supremacy’: Black Woman Claims She Was Fired by Detroit Restaurant for Offending Two White Women After Referring to Herself as ‘Light-Skinned’

A woman is openly denouncing her former employer after she was fired for making a comment that offended her colleagues. Christine Turner said she was let go from her job after joking with co-workers that she was “light-skinned.”. Turner is Black and considers herself “light-skinned.” However, afterward the verbal exchange...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...
Leland, NCKCBD

Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested following an attempted kidnapping of a seven-year-old boy from near the entrance to Walmart on New Pointe Boulevard in Leland shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Leland Police responded to a reported kidnapping at 4:07 p.m. after several calls from people who witnessed...