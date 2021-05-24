Scot Paul Dannenberg

Dannenberg, Scot Paul of Andover, Minnesota, went home to God on Saturday, May 22nd, 2021. Scot loved his family, his cabin, the outdoors, and his friends and colleagues at Shield Pattern. He will forever be remembered for his hard working presence and his passion for projects. Preceded in death by his parents Paul and Marilyn, Scot is survived by his daughters Stacy (Luke) Anderson, Sara (Dan) Moret and his grandchildren Madeline, Luella and Lila. Scot's siblings Mark (Ana) Dannenberg, Cay (Ted) Schmitt, Todd Dannenberg and their families were so special to him. A memorial service will be held for Scot on Friday, May 28th at 10 o'clock in the morning at Family of Christ Lutheran Church: 16345 Polk St NE, Ham Lake, MN 55304.