The Boston College women’s lacrosse team kept its strong season rolling on Sunday, crushing Temple 21-11 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to reach the quarterfinals. The No. 4 Eagles jumped in front after just 20 seconds and never looked back, taking a 10-goal lead into halftime. Charlotte North found the net eight times, a program record in an NCAA Tournament game, while Jenn Medjid, Cara Urbank, and Caitlynn Mossman pitched in with multiple goals each. BC moves on to the quarterfinals to face Notre Dame, two years removed from a loss to Maryland in 2019′s championship game, the most recent edition of the tournament. The 2020 championship was cancelled.