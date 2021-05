Oregon wants workers on unemployment to look for a job -- or otherwise forfeit their benefits. Millions of Americans lost their jobs in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, and since many didn't have savings to fall back on, they've been heavily reliant on unemployment benefits to stay afloat. Unemployment benefits have been boosted throughout the pandemic. Last year, jobless workers got an extra $600 a week, which then became a $300 weekly boost that's still in effect today.