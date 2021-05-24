newsbreak-logo
Andrew Yang Enraged New Yorkers By Saying That His Favorite MTA Subway Stop Was Times Square

By Matt Prigge
UproxxPublisher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a while, Andrew Yang’s run for mayor of New York City was going better than his run for president of the United States. He’s been slipping in the polls, which he once consistently topped. His instantly notorious appearance with comedian Ziwe isn’t helping — and the full episode hasn’t even dropped yet. The host has been releasing clips from Yang’s forthcoming appearance on her Showtime show, and they’re not flattering. First he massively flubbed a Jay-Z question. Now he’s enraged New Yorkers over his basic take on the subway system.

