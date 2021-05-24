newsbreak-logo
Duluth, MN

St. Scholastica's Olivia Howe Earns All-American Honors

By Sam Ali
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica’s Olivia Howe earned Third Team All-American honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. The junior becomes the fourth Saint in program history to earn All-American accolades, which includes head coach Rilee Dawson. This past season, Howe broke several program records, including hits, batting average and slugging percentage. And prior to the start of the NCAA tournament, she led the nation in RBIs.

