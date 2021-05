Dr. Dirk Didascalou will become Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Siemens Digital Industries (DI), effective September 1, 2021. “We are very excited to welcome Dirk — an accomplished technology executive and exceptional leader — to the Siemens team,” said Cedrik Neike, member of the managing board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries. “With two decades of experience in R&D, deep technology expertise in mobile communications, cloud computing and hyperscale architecture, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and IoT solutions, he is the right leader to further accelerate our strategy of merging the digital and the physical worlds.”