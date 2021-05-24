newsbreak-logo
Public Health

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; Job Fairs and Weekly Featured Jobs

Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
 3 days ago
City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; Job Fairs and Weekly Featured Jobs

­­For Immediate Release: May 24, 2021

Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.

Job Fairs and Weekly Featured Jobs

Residents who have lost employment due to COVID-19 are encouraged to review the list of employers who are hiring, which is updated weekly. The Alexandria Workforce Development Center (WDC) is hosting several“Meet the Employer” events:

  • Spring into Work is a two-day virtual event for all job seekers, which includes workshops and a hiring event. On May 25, participate in virtual workshops from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., including Navigating a Virtual Platform, Resume Tips, and Putting Your Best Foot Forward, with guest presenters from Upwardly Global and Microsoft. Participate in a virtual hiring event on May 26, 3-6 p.m. Learn more about the event and register.
  • WDC is also hosting several in-person Hospitality Industry Hiring Event sessions for open positions in Alexandria retail stores, hotels, and restaurants. Sessions will take place in front of City Hall (301 King St.) on Thursday, May 27, 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m., and Wednesday, June 9, 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. The events will follow the City's current COVID-19 regulations. View a flyer about the events in English and Spanish. Registration required.
  • Meet virtually with hiring teams from Extended Stay America, Thursday, June 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. to learn about new positions and locations, and participate in on-the-spot interviews.

WDC also offers coaching and financial assistance for job searches and career development. All resources take place online, are free, and registration is requested. Visit the WDC’s job board for a complete list of job opportunities.

Alexandria COVID-19 Data At-a-Glance

The seven-day moving average chart below shows the number of COVID-19 cases and the daily and cumulative case and fatality counts, and provides detailed information about how preventive measures are impacting Alexandria's response to the pandemic. An interactive version is available at alexandriava.gov/114883. Vaccination charts include total doses administered across all facilities, the percentage of residents ages 12 and older who have been partially and fully vaccinated, and weekly doses administered. Vaccination charts are available with definitions and data source information at alexandriava.gov/120654. Detailed data, including data on age, race and ethnicity, are available through links at alexandriava.gov/Coronavirus.

Continue following measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 even after vaccination. Get tested if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you test positive, help loved ones and neighbors by informing your close contacts using “ What to Do If You Get Sick” guidance, which is available in Spanish, Amharic, Arabic, and Farsi or this brief video.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/122493.

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

