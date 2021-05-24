Fitger’s to Hold Job Fair Tuesday Afternoon

DULUTH, Minn-Several businesses inside the Fitger’s Complex are looking for employees to fill a wide variety of available positions. To do that, they will be hosting a job fair tomorrow from 3 to 7 pm in the Superior Street Lobby. Everyone who is looking for a job is welcome to come in and see what businesses are hiring and what the available positions are. Applications will be available as well as on-site interviews for several of the businesses.