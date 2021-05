On Tuesday, May 11, Sheriff Bobby Webre named Cindy Peno as Honorary Sheriff for the second quarter of 2021. Cindy Peno, along with co-founder Julie St. Pierre opened Bizzy Bunch preschool in 1998 in Ascension Parish and has made Bizzy Bunch an exciting and educational experience for all by participating in several field trips every year and inviting community members to speak with the students to learn about various professions and different aspects of Ascension Parish.