Gavin Harvieux likes what he sees this spring on the Chaska boys lacrosse team. More importantly, the senior captain likes what he hears, what he feels. "A lot of young guys are really stepping up. I love seeing that. These are the guys that are the future of this program. I just want them to keep bringing the positive attitudes. That love for the team, the love for the program. It's not always been like that, so it's great to see," Harvieux said.