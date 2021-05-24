newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Michael Guy Sabes

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Sabes, Michael Guy Born in Minneapolis on October 13, 1952 to Jack & Dolly Sabes. He died peacefully at Our Lady of Peace on the evening of May 22, 2021. We thank the wonderful caretakers and nurses for their loving care and compassion. Michael is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Sabes Ryan and her husband Richard Ryan; and Michael's very special close friend, Eileen Sabes. Michael was a "free spirit" who was loved by so many wonderful caring friends and family members. He is finally free, he is flying and he is happy. Services are private. Please make any donations to your favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 hodroffepstein.com.

www.startribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack Dolly Sabes#Husband#Family Members#Flying#Happy#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Minneapolis, MNabc17news.com

Girl in ‘very critical condition’ after being shot at birthday party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating after a child was shot in the head during a birthday party in Minneapolis’s Jordan neighborhood Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue. Police believe a four-door red Ford was driving in an alleyway when someone inside shot at a house.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Botched Minneapolis drug case raises questions over secrecy of informants

Shotguns and halogen lights ready, the Minneapolis SWAT team heaved a battering ram into the entrance of the North Side duplex and burst up to the second story. It was still early on the February 2020 morning. Andre Moore stirred awake to a voice shouting about a warrant. He stumbled out of bed in pajama pants, expecting to find a friend playing a joke. Instead he ran into a dozen police officers ripping apart his living room. Moore dropped to the carpet and raised his hands in surrender.