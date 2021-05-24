Michael Guy Sabes

Sabes, Michael Guy Born in Minneapolis on October 13, 1952 to Jack & Dolly Sabes. He died peacefully at Our Lady of Peace on the evening of May 22, 2021. We thank the wonderful caretakers and nurses for their loving care and compassion. Michael is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Sabes Ryan and her husband Richard Ryan; and Michael's very special close friend, Eileen Sabes. Michael was a "free spirit" who was loved by so many wonderful caring friends and family members. He is finally free, he is flying and he is happy. Services are private. Please make any donations to your favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 hodroffepstein.com.