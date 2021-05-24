newsbreak-logo
Fridley, MN

Morris D. Wisti

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Wisti, Morris D. Age 89 of Fridley, MN. Morris is preceded in death by his son, John and his parents, Oscar and Nora. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Inez; daughter, Elizabeth (Joel) Schutte; daughter-in-law, Charlene and grandchildren, Derek, Madeline, Cameron and Eleanor. Morris was a proud Army vet, the President of Star Machine & Tool Company and he absolutely loved spending time at his cabin. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, May 27th, 2021 at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH MAPLE GROVE (13745 Reimer Dr.) with a visitation one hour prior. kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-416-0016.

