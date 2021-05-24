Stephen Joseph McGreevy

Learn about how the arts (especially music) and its impact toward academia. It can help change education and legislation. If lawmakers understand that music is not just entertainment and expression, but that it can be used and incorporated in the techniques to teach young people academia while they learn music and performance, they will eventually make it mandated as a part of national education. Sadly, National Arts & Humanities (including The National Endowment for the Arts) focus on performance when it is already a very crowded field. My slogan: Utilize other ways to use the arts to help society!