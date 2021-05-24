Stephen Joseph McGreevy
McGreevy, Stephen Joseph passed away peacefully surround by his family at Ava's Hospice House on May 23rd, 2021. Stephen is survived by his wife Susan McGreevy of 53 years. Sons Shawn McGreevy (Troy) Minneapolis, MN, Steve McGreevy, Jr. of Sioux Falls, SD, Shane McGreevy (Melanie) Chandler, AZ and Shea (Mikey) McGreevy (Erin) Sioux Falls and daughter Katie McGreevy - Houser (Dustin) Sioux Falls, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Brothers William McGreevy of Sioux Falls, SD and Robert McGreevy of Huntington Beach, CA and sister Michaela McGreevy - Ferri of Knoxville, TN. Sister in-law Joan Scanlon of Brooklyn Center, MN and Brother in-law John Reiter (Katie) Eugene OR. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021 with family present to greet friends at Heritage Funeral Home. heritagesfsd.com.www.startribune.com