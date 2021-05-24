newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escondido, CA

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing four family members in Escondido

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESCONDIDO (KUSI) – A man who allegedly forced his way into an Escondido home Monday and stabbed four members of his extended family, including a 16- year-old boy, was arrested a short distance from the scene of the attack. One of the victims made an emergency call about 10:45 a.m....

www.kusi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, CA
Escondido, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Escondido, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armed Police#Police Violence#The Boy#Family Violence#Paramedics#Kusi#Palomar Medical Center#Man#Suspect#Incident#Year Old Boy#West Lincoln Avenue#Attack#Home#Pursuit#Emergency#Medical#Lt Mark Petersen#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Diego, CAjusticenewsflash.com

Man killed in San Diego hotel

San Diego-Police say guests heard some kind of argument before a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in a San Diego resort overnight. According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 3:30 am on Sunday at Mission Bay Resort San Diego, one of the hotel’s west towers.
Escondido, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Deputies Recover Stolen Rincon Artifacts After Serving Warrant at North County Home

Authorities arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of stealing priceless Native American artifacts from a historical exhibit at Harrah’s Resort Southern California. At 7 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at the home of Sonny Hunter, 32, in the 10000 block of Quail Glen Way in unincorporated Escondido. They located all of the artifacts stolen from the casino, then took Hunter into custody.
San Diego County, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Stolen Native American artifacts recovered in unincorporated Escondido

San Diego County sheriff's detectives arrested a man on Saturday suspected of stealing precious Native American artifacts from Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center. The suspect, 32-year-old Sonny Hunter, was arrested for burglary, grand theft and possession of stolen property and has been booked at the Vista Detention Facility.
Encinitas, CACoast News

Encinitas artist offers reward for stolen metal sculpture

ENCINITAS — A local artist is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a metal kinetic sculpture stolen from his driveway on Sunday evening near the corner of Orpheus and Vulcan avenues in Encinitas. The 8-foot tall wind-driven figure, crafted by longtime Encinitas resident Jeffrey Laudenslager,...
Escondido, CAPosted by
CBS 8

Why do police departments edit body-worn camera footage?

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Escondido Police Officer Chad Moore’s body camera recorded the moments he shot and killed homeless resident Steven Olson in Escondido the morning of April 21, 2021. The public got a chance to view that footage eight days later when a video about the incident was...
Vista, CAthevistapress.com

The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC Honors Police Departments – National Police Week

The week of May 15 is National Police Week. Vista, CA — In recognition of National Police Week The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC honors and gives special thanks to those law enforcement officers that protect and serve us here in San Diego County everyday. We are proud to support you and have distributed cookies to the following: Vista Sheriff’s Department, Carlsbad Police Department, Escondido Police Department and the San Marcos Sheriff’s Dept. We will always support you and your mission and you have our sincere thanks.
Escondido, CANBC San Diego

Someone Left a Dying Puppy in a Dumpster in Escondido

Authorities reached out to the public on Monday for help in identifying whoever left a dying puppy in a dumpster in Escondido last month. At about 8:30 p.m. on April 28, the 6-week old, white Chihuahua puppy was found wrapped in a towel in a Dumpster at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Rock Springs Road, just east of Interstate 15, according to the San Diego Humane Society.
San Diego, CAtimesofsandiego.com

Authorities Seek Tips After Dying Puppy Found in Escondido Dumpster

Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying whoever left a dying puppy in a dumpster in Escondido last month. At about 8:30 p.m. on April 28, the 6-week old, white Chihuahua puppy was found wrapped in a towel in a dumpster at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Rock Springs Road, just east of Interstate 15, according to the San Diego Humane Society.
Valley Center, CAValley Roadrunner

Man arrested for DUI in head-on that closed road Saturday

On Saturday, May 8, at approximately 1:17 p.m. a two-vehicle collision occurred on Valley Center Road north of Lilac Road. A 56-year-old man from Valley Center was traveling southbound Valley Center Road in a 2008 Ford F-450. A 50-year-old man from Escondido was traveling northbound Valley Center Road in a 2018 Lexus ES350. For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver of the Ford allowed his vehicle to veer to the right, ran off the roadway, and collided with a fire hydrant. The Ford then re-entered the roadway crossing over the southbound lanes and traversed a center median where it collided with two trees. The Ford continued out of control to the left and entered the northbound lanes where it then collided with the Lexus head-on.
Escondido, CAnorthcountydailystar.com

Escondido PD Seeks Help Finding Missing Teen

The Escondido Police Department is asking for help to find a teenage boy who left his home in the middle of the night Thursday and hasn’t been seen. Clark was wearing jeans, a jacket and was carrying a black backpack when he left home, police said. He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
Escondido, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Garage fire near Escondido displaces six residents

A garage fire near Escondido displaced six adults and two pets Monday, fire officials said. The two-alarm fire started about 10:15 a.m. in the garage of a two-story house on Lost Oak Lane, off Centre City Parkway in an unincorporated area just outside of the city limits. The fire spread...
Escondido, CAnorthcountydailystar.com

14 YEAR OLD RUNAWAY BOY FOUND SAFE

On 05/06/2021, an Escondido family called the Escondido Police to report that their 14 year old son had runaway from home. He did not have a phone with him and they had no way to contact him. The family worked with the police and informed us that their son has high functioning autism. During the investigation, the police learned that he had been in communication with a woman from Northern California through a chat forum. The boy convinced the woman that he was suffering abuse and was planning to run away. She agreed to assist in relocating him and worked to enroll him in a program in Northern California.