Man arrested for allegedly stabbing four family members in Escondido

On Saturday, May 8, at approximately 1:17 p.m. a two-vehicle collision occurred on Valley Center Road north of Lilac Road. A 56-year-old man from Valley Center was traveling southbound Valley Center Road in a 2008 Ford F-450. A 50-year-old man from Escondido was traveling northbound Valley Center Road in a 2018 Lexus ES350. For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver of the Ford allowed his vehicle to veer to the right, ran off the roadway, and collided with a fire hydrant. The Ford then re-entered the roadway crossing over the southbound lanes and traversed a center median where it collided with two trees. The Ford continued out of control to the left and entered the northbound lanes where it then collided with the Lexus head-on.