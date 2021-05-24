newsbreak-logo
Minnetonka, MN

Leroy L. Kieffer

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Kieffer, Leroy L. age 87 of Minnetonka, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, died May 23, 2021. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his warm smile, his infinite wisdom, profound caring for all, truly a life well-lived. Preceded in death by his parents, Rebecca & Morris Kieffer, brothers and sisters-in-law, Shelvin & Beverly Kieffer, Perry & Ceil Kieffer and Tom & Bonnie Kieffer. Survived by his cherished wife of 63 years, Miriam, children; Beth &Todd Leonard and Mitchell & Laura Kieffer; grandchildren Danny & Ari Leonard, Zack & Nikki Leonard, Eli Leonard, Ryan, Jordyn and Eryn Kieffer and great-grandchildren Teddy and Sunny Leonard; sibling Elaine "Sis" & Ron Goren; sisters and brother-in-law, Joanne Kieffer and Sonie & Steve Winthrop; many nieces and nephews and extended family. The family especially wants to thank Jeff Winston, for his care and compassion during the past few years. Following a private service, Shiva will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, May 25th and Wednesday, May 26th evenings at 7 pm. Please email zoom1@hodroffepstein.com for the link. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Miriam and Leroy Kieffer Family Fund at Herzl Camp or the donor's choice. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 hodroffepstein.com.

