Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021: When It Is and What to Expect

It’s 2021 and E3 is finally back. It’s been tough for years for the iconic gaming show between the show leaking out personal information of attendees, combating COVID-19 in 2020, and publishers starting to pull out and do their own thing. Still, in spite of all that, E3 2021 is trucking along and aiming to continue to be a major event for video game news. With most of the big publishers attending, including Square Enix, E3 2021 looks to be in decent shape as we stand today. So there’s no reason not to keep the tradition going here and dive into some predictions for Square Enix’s E3 2021 conference.