Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021: When It Is and What to Expect

By Felicia Miranda
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft officially announced its E3 2021 event. Dubbed Ubisoft Forward, it will add to the series of digital conferences Ubisoft has held over the last year. This one feels a bit special though, as it’s taking place during a time where many of us expect to see plenty of exciting gaming news. Ubisoft finally revealed details about what to expect, including a world premiere of the next mainline entry to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six series. If you're wondering how to watch it, here's when and where to tune in, as well as what Ubisoft plans to show and some predictions.

Person
Tom Clancy
