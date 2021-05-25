Aaron Rodgers Spotted Singing and Dancing in Hawaii Before Skipping Packers Workout
Aaron Rodgers was seen singing and dancing in Hawaii just days before skipping the Green Bay Packers organized team activity session on Monday. TMZ obtained a video of Rodgers partying in Kapalua two days before the start of the Packers' third phase of offseason workouts. Hawaiian artist Akoni spoke to TMZ about the night and said Rodgers and his fiancee Shailene Woodley showed up at the restaurant where he was playing a gig (look at the video here).popculture.com