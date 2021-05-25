Cancel
Aaron Rodgers Spotted Singing and Dancing in Hawaii Before Skipping Packers Workout

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers was seen singing and dancing in Hawaii just days before skipping the Green Bay Packers organized team activity session on Monday. TMZ obtained a video of Rodgers partying in Kapalua two days before the start of the Packers' third phase of offseason workouts. Hawaiian artist Akoni spoke to TMZ about the night and said Rodgers and his fiancee Shailene Woodley showed up at the restaurant where he was playing a gig (look at the video here).

