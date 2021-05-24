newsbreak-logo
NFL

The Old Man Mickelson Wins a Major Edition

By Israel-Palestine
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by Shutdown Fullcast’s Spencer Hall to discuss the start of the NBA playoffs and the spate of injuries befalling NBA stars. They also discuss Phil Mickelson’s PGA Championship triumph and Tim Tebow’s possible NFL return. • Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing...

Golfchatsports.com

Phil Mickelson accepts special exemption into U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson is officially playing his hometown U.S. Open. The USGA announced Friday that it had extended a special exemption to Phil Mickelson for the June 17-20 championship at Torrey Pines in Mickelson's native San Diego, and that Mickelson had accepted the invite. “Winning the U.S. Open has been a...
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Mickelson Gets Exemption Into U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson is a U.S. Open victory short of the Career Grand Slam, but wasn’t qualified to play in the 121st version of our national championship near his home on the South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla on June 17-20. However, Mickelson has received and accepted a special...
Philadelphia, PAwcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating one of the NBA’s worst teams. Seth Curry scored 20 points and the Sixers improved to 48-23 with a 122-97 rout of the Magic. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons delivered 13 points and nine assists to help Philly end a two-game skid.
NBASlate

The How Fast Is DK Metcalf? Edition

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the upcoming NBA play-in tournament. They also discuss the latest brouhaha over violence in the National Hockey League and they assess NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf’s performance against pro sprinters. • Support Hang Up and Listen by subscribing to Slate Plus.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
GolfPosted by
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady Set to Face Off in 2021 ‘The Match’ With PGA Stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau: Details

The Match is back. Golf fans will remember last May’s competition, which saw Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning face off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. This time around, however, Brady and Mickelson return with a new set of foes. They will go toe to toe with long-hitting tour pro Bryson DeChambeau and hall of fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 2021 edition of The Match is set for July 6.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Phil Mickelson’s Message To Brooks Koepka Is Going Viral

The announcement of the second installment of “The Match” between the PGA’s and the NFL’s brightest stars brought about a healthy dose of smack talk on Wednesday. The star-studded event will pit recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady against “The Scientist” Bryson DeChambeau and 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf Punter wins $300,000 on Phil Mickelson winning US PGA

Phil Mickelson may have scooped more than $2 million for his victory at the US PGA last week, but a number of golf punters around the world also won big on the oldest major champion of all time. Mickelson, who prevailed by two shots for his sixth career major title...
NFLnexttv.com

TNT Tees Up July ‘The Match’ Golf Event Featuring Phil Mickelson

Turner Sports and TNT will once again take to the greens in July for its Capital One’s The Match celebrity golf tournament, with this year’s version featuring 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson. The July 6 live event is the fourth of The Match events and will feature Mickelson and...
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Phil Mickelson to join Rocket Mortgage Classic lineup

The field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit has gotten a major boost, with news that World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson will join the lineup. Thursday's announcement comes just days after Mickelson won the PGA Championship, becoming...
GolfDetroit News

Friday's golf: Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he’s not without merit. He has won five majors – all of them except the U.S. Open – to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfPort Arthur News

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Mickelson thumbed his nose at Father Time’s aura

Old-timer Phil Mickelson was such an afterthought in the PGA Championship that betting odds on him were established as high as 300/1. Amazingly, some fool plopped down $1,000 on him to win. Mickelson, three weeks shy of turning 51, and the fool who bet on him, wound up with the...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth leads at Charles Schwab Challenge but Phil Mickelson struggles

Jordan Spieth burst out of the blocks on day one of the Charles Schwab Challenge with a score of 7-under-par to set the early pace in Texas. Spieth, playing alongside PGA Champion Phil Mickelson and defending Charles Schwab Challenge champion Daniel Berger, started his round superbly with a birdie on the 10th hole and he didn't look back from there.
Fort Worth, TXBakersfield Californian

Tim Cowlishaw: After defying Father Time at PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson looked mortal in first round of Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ultimately, it’s all the same whether we are cheering Tom Brady for winning a Super Bowl at 43, marveling at LeBron James for remaining the most dominant playoff force in his 18th NBA season or, yes, gathered at the Colonial bright and early Thursday to watch Phil Mickelson unveil some 50-year-old magic tricks.