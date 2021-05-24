newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Portal Movie Still Alive, in Development at Warner Bros., Says Producer JJ Abrams

By Tom Jorgensen
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cake may be a lie, but here’s the truth: JJ Abrams’ long-rumored adaptation of Valve’s hit game Portal is in active development at Warner Bros. During a press day for the home release of Super 8’s 4K Blu-ray, Abrams confirmed the Portal movie’s status to IGN. “We actually do have a script that’s being written for the Portal movie now at [Warner Bros.]. We’re really excited about the take and the pitch, so it feels like that thing’s finally on the rails.” Abrams’ suggestion towards Portal’s long development may remind you that it’s been eight years since he and Valve founder Gabe Newell first announced that Bad Robot and Valve were looking to work together at DICE 2013.

www.ign.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Jj Abrams
Person
Gabe Newell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Producer#Film Adaptation#Upcoming Movies#Portal#Super 8#Bad Robot#Aperture Science#Warnermedia#Ign#Video Game Movies#Marvel Fans#4k Blu Ray#Mortal Kombat#Silent Protagonist Chell#Storytelling#Releases#Glados
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Did Marvel Fans Just Find a Big Mistake in ‘Eternals’ Footage?

Marvel fans spotted a camera guy in the margins of the new Eternals (2021) footage released in today’s bombshell Phase 4 sizzle reel. Was this a huge mistake that Marvel’s editors missed, or is that camera guy supposed to be in the shot?. Marvel casually blew up the internet with...
Technologywegotthiscovered.com

Future Mortal Kombat Movies Will Reportedly Include More Horror

As a video game adaptation that draws inspiration from action cinema, martial arts epics and sprawling fantasy with an expansive lore and mythology of its own, there are already plenty of genres thrown into the Mortal Kombat melting pot. The reboot managed to balance them all to a decent enough degree, and fans are now champing at the bit for a sequel to what many of them called the greatest console-to-screen movie ever made.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Might Be A Period Piece

Longtime fans of the DCEU are going to view J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman reboot with skepticism no matter what form it ends up taking, for no other reason than the fact that it’ll move the Big Blue Boy Scout one step further away from both the SnyderVerse and Henry Cavill. Indeed, even a cursory glance at social media makes it clear there are a lot of people out there happy to ignore whatever Bad Robot, Warner Bros. and DC Films come up with if it doesn’t involve their preferred star and/or mythology.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Teases Die Hard's John McClane Again

Activision and Raven Software gave some pretty clear hints at one of the next ‘80s action stars to join Call of Duty: Warzone by hinting at the arrival of someone from Die Hard. While the candidate – John McClane – was obvious, teaser No. 2 from Warzone basically confirms the arrival of the Die Hard lead. A “Warzone Report” referencing McClane was shared on Wednesday to hint at his eventual arrival as an Operator in the battle royale game.
MoviesTVOvermind

Zack Snyder Doesn’t Hold Back his Feelings on Warner Bros.

People are still going to agree to disagree, maybe, on whether or not Zack Snyder is still a good fit for Warner Bros., but as of right now it doesn’t sound a though the studio is going to be bringing him back. Instead, it sounds like we’re going to see another Superman movie with JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates. But the Snyderverse, which people are wanting to see continue, doesn’t appear to be on their radar at the moment. It’s fair to say that Snyder is feeling some way about that and he’s not entirely happy about the fact that Warner Bros. has essentially thrown him a bone and shut the door. As one of those that didn’t think that the Snyder Cut was all that, or even a bag of chips, it’s still pretty cold to think that Snyder would be chucked at this point since he’s done quite a bit of work for Warner Bros. Despite the fact that his style is a little too dark at times and kind of hard to get into simply because of the constant exaggeration of certain scenes, it’s still easy to think that he’d be better for Warner Bros. than several others since he’s already done so much. The Snyderverse isn’t something that I would personally endorse, but leaving Warner Bros. to their own devices when it comes to developing the rest of the DC universe is something that’s already feeling like it’s going to be a bad idea. Seriously, even thinking about arguing this point makes it feel like something that a lot of people who are just here for a good movie, no matter who’s directing, would rather bow out of since endorsing Snyder is feeling like the better option, but doing that also means that one is endorsing his style of filming and possibly admitting that the Snyder Cut was a huge improvement. It can be done, but it’s a balancing act that a lot of people wouldn’t want to attempt.
TV & Videosnerdist.com

New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Series and Toy Images Are Here

Ever since Kevin Smith announced his involvement with a new He-Man series for Netflix called Masters of the Universe: Revelation, fans of MOTU have been waiting with bated breath for any scrap of information about this sequel to the iconic ’80s cartoon. And now, we finally have our first images and a release date. We also our first look at the Masterverse Revelation toy line from Mattel. You didn’t think there weren’t going to be action figures, did you?
Moviesimdb.com

Zack Snyder Wrote a ‘300’ Sequel That Turned Into a Movie About Alexander the Great, but Warner Bros. Turned it Down

We almost had ourselves a third 300 movie. Sort of. Zack Snyder, director of the first 300 and co-writer of the sequel 300: Rise of an Empire, recently revealed he wrote another 300 sequel that then turned into a love story about Alexander the Great and his general Hephaestion. However, Warner Bros. passed on the project, either because they didn’t […]
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder Praises Netflix For ‘Incredible’ Decision To Put Army Of The Dead In Theaters

Slowly but surely, the film industry is inching back towards a form of normalcy we haven’t seen in over a year. Big movies are lining up theatrical release dates, with Disney’s Cruella and John Krasinski’s horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II expected to drop later this month. But Netflix also is doing its part to bring big-screen entertainment to the actual big screen, as it’s releasing Zack Snyder’s anticipated new Army of the Dead on more than 600 screens nationwide starting Friday, May 14.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Zack Snyder Thinks The Black Superman Idea Is “Bold & Cool” But Says Henry Cavill Is “My Superman”

Even though the Snyder Cut of “Justice League” is in his rearview mirror and he’s about to see the release of the new Netflix zombie film, “Army of the Dead,” the specter of DC superheroes will always follow Zack Snyder. So, with the news that JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates crafting a new “Superman” film for Warner Bros., you had to expect someone to ask Snyder what he thought of the news.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder Firm On His Sequel Idea, Says Warner Bros. Hasn’t Responded

Zack Snyder is firm on his story idea for a Justice League sequel, but he hasn’t heard back from Warner Bros. about it. After years of anticipation, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, or what is commonly referred to as the Snyder Cut was finally released onto HBO Max. The film for the most part was the director’s full creative vision despite a few elements of it absent from the film due to Warner Bros. overruling some narrative pathways including the presence of Wayne T. Carr as John Stewart/Green Lantern.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Superman: John Boyega suits up as Val-Zod in stunning new image

A new Superman movie is on the horizon and this image of John Boyega in the role gives fans what they want. The Man of Steel has been a staple of both the movie and TV landscapes for decades now. With names like Christopher Reeve, Tyler Hoechlin and Henry Cavill wearing that iconic House of El symbol on their chests, we have seen an abundance of different Supermen throughout the years. But the next Superman movie will introduce audiences to a new version of the character.
Movies411mania.com

JJ Abrams Isn’t Likely to Direct The DC Properties He’s Developing

JJ Abrams is developing several DC properties for live action projects at Warner Bros., but he isn’t necessarily looking to direct them. Abrams spoke with Collider for a new interview and was asked about his projects that he’s producing for DC, including a Ta-Nehisi Coates-written Superman film and a Justice League Dark series for HBO Max.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Spiral’ Circling $9M+ Opening Weekend, Zack Snyder Netflix Movie ‘Army Of The Dead’ Opening To Est. $735K

SATURDAY AM UPDATE: If you remember going back to last August, before Tenet‘s intentions to restart the box office, there were a few targeted demo movies leading up to that film’s release, i.e. Solstice Studios’ Unhinged and Disney/20th’s New Mutants. Those movies were expected to grease the wheels before a tentpole opening. True, that big B.O. debut never happened for Tenet due to New York and LA’s closure at the time, but the point is that there’s an appetizer runway of films now on the marquee as we head into Memorial Day weekend, which is 13 days from now; that 4-day holiday frame predicted to be the official start of the summer B.O. season.
MoviesPeople

Zack Snyder Says Warner Bros. Passed on His 300 Sequel That Became a 'Beautiful' Gay 'Love Story'

Oh, what the next installment in the 300 series could have been. Zack Snyder (who co-wrote and directed 2006's 300, as well as co-wrote and produced its 2014 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire) claimed in a recent interview on with The Playlist's The Fourth Wall podcast that Warner Bros. tasked him with writing the script to "what was essentially going to be the final chapter in 300."