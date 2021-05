Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has two DLC character slots left. Right now, there's no word who these characters will be, but as you would expect every fan of the game on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite has a wishlist and growing expectations based on previous rumors, reports, and leaks. One of the most in-demand characters is Crash Bandicoot, a character created by Naughty Dog and that can trace its roots back to PlayStation, but a character that has since gone multi-platform. Not only is Crash Bandicoot one of the most highly-requested characters, but there's been plenty of theories, and even some rumors, pointing to the character coming to the game with one of these final two DLC slots. However, this possibility now seems unlikely.