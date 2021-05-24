Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. A storm spotter has reported a rotating wall cloud near Sanderson. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pecos County in southwestern Texas East central Brewster County in southwestern Texas Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Sanderson, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.50IN WIND...70MPH