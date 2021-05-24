newsbreak-logo
Burke County, ND

Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Divide, Dunn, McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Burke; Divide; Dunn; McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Much of northwest North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT/8 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Red Flag Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Divide, Foster, Kidder, McHenry, McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Divide; Foster; Kidder; McHenry; McKenzie; McLean; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams RED FLAG WARNING TODAY OVER NORTHWEST AND NORTH CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA INTO NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY .Critical fire weather conditions this afternoon into the early evening hours across northwest and north central North Dakota into northern portions of the James River Valley. Cloud cover will be limited and temperatures will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. These warm temperatures and a dry atmosphere will lead to afternoon humidity values dropping as low as 15 percent. It will also be breezy with southerly winds up to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. These conditions, combined with dry vegetation, will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS THE NORTH AND INTO NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY * WINDS...South up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Northwest and north central North Dakota into northern portions of the James River Valley. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dunn, McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dunn; McKenzie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL DUNN AND SOUTH CENTRAL MCKENZIE COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ At 738 PM CDT/638 PM MDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Grassy Butte, or 20 miles west of Killdeer, moving north at 25 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit.
Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of western North Dakota this afternoon and evening. Southeast winds are expected to increase to sustained speeds around 20 to 25 mph this afternoon, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Despite increasing high clouds, high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 60s, with relative humidity falling into the 15 to 20 percent range. These conditions combined with dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Much of western North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA TODAY INTO THIS EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected most of western and central North Dakota late this morning into this evening. Winds will be northwesterly sustained to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Minimum relative humidity values are expected to fall to as low as 16 percent. Combined with dry fuels, this will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Most of western and central North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Divide by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McHenry; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Renville; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR WESTERN AND MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA THROUGH THIS EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected across western and much of central North Dakota through this evening. Winds will be west to southwesterly sustained to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Minimum relative humidity values are expected to fall to as low as 10 percent. Combined with dry fuels, this will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN AND MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Western and much of central North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.