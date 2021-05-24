Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Divide, Dunn, McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Burke; Divide; Dunn; McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Much of northwest North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT/8 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov