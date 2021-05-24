newsbreak-logo
Castro County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located 10 miles northeast of Earth, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Nazareth and Springlake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Tornado Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 742 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 5 miles northeast of Sudan, or 8 miles south of Earth, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Earth, Fieldton and Springlake. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.50IN
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Hale; Lubbock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LUBBOCK...SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN CROSBY AND SOUTHEASTERN HALE COUNTIES At 1127 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Petersburg, or 12 miles east of Abernathy, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Floydada, Petersburg and Cone. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hale The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainview, Floydada, Lockney, Aiken, South Plains and Seth Ward. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Never drive through water of unknown depth. Be aware that road surfaces may be washed out. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Texas, Bailey, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum. In the Panhandle of Texas, Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Parmer and Swisher. * Until Midnight CDT tonight. * Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area late this afternoon and evening, and will also produce locally intense rainfall. There will be a risk for local rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches from these storms that could cause flash flooding. * Flash flooding may occur from these storms as well as rapid water rises through draws and arroyos. Local drainage systems could become overwhelmed. Local roads may become impassable and road closures are possible.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bailey; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BAILEY AND CENTRAL LAMB COUNTIES At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Amherst, or 10 miles north of Littlefield, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Earth, Sudan, Amherst, Fieldton and Springlake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Light accumulations of small hail will be possible. Consider moving to a sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Castro; Swisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO...SOUTHWESTERN SWISHER AND EASTERN LAMB COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Hart to near Cotton Center. Movement was east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Hale Center, Kress, Halfway and Edmonson. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas.
Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Motley, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Hall; Motley; Swisher SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms from near Plainview, to near Floydada. These storms are moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Plainview, Floydada, Silverton, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Lockney, Kress, Quitaque, South Plains, Claytonville, Dougherty, Aiken, Flomot, Valley Schools, Seth Ward and Edmonson.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KENT...LUBBOCK LYNN...DICKENS...GARZA...SOUTHERN FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL TERRY CROSBY...SOUTHWESTERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHERN HALE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Castro, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR PARMER AND NORTHWESTERN CASTRO COUNTIES At 626 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bovina, or 10 miles southwest of Friona, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Friona, Bovina, Farwell, Summerfield, Easter, Rhea and Black. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY...SOUTHWESTERN LUBBOCK...WESTERN LYNN EASTERN COCHRAN...TERRY...HOCKLEY...YOAKUM AND SOUTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 806 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Pep to 7 miles north of Sundown to 6 miles east of Plains to 3 miles west of Denver City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Levelland, Brownfield, Denver City, Morton, Sundown, Anton, Tokio, Enochs, Locketville, Whitharral, Pep, Lehman, Meadow, Smyer, Whiteface, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Flood Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Bailey County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in and to the west of Amherst including US Highway 84. An estimated between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sudan and Amherst.
How an untrained storm chaser captured this stunning tornado photo

Ryan Reese isn't exactly a storm chaser. He works in a cotton gin. But after 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Lamb County man said he went from waiting for his kids to get out of a Sunday evening church activity to tracking down a tornado, capturing some stunning images of the well-defined, dark twister as it traveled over farmland - just missing his house - but thankfully not causing any other damage in rural Lamb County.
Tornado warning expired for Lamb County, severe storms continue

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Tornado Warning for Lamb County north of Littlefield has expired as of 8:45 p.m., but Severe Thunderstorm warnings continue. Tornado reported in Lamb County, tornado was briefly on the ground north of Sudan around 7:45 p.m. =====. LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch...
Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Claytonville, or 12 miles northeast of Plainview, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Hale Center, Lockney, Aiken, Claytonville and Seth Ward. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, WESTERN ROLLING PLAINS, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Timing...Noon until midnight. * Wind...West southwesterly approaching 30 mph becoming northerly late Saturday evening. * Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Fuels...Dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Red Flag Warning issued for Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Cochran; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Parmer; Swisher RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL SOUTH PLAINS AND EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 10 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Wind...West at 20 to 25 mph. * Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Fuels... Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.