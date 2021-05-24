Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located 10 miles northeast of Earth, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Nazareth and Springlake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov