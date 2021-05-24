newsbreak-logo
Decatur County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SHERIDAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL DECATUR COUNTIES At 625 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Selden, or 15 miles north of Hoxie, moving east at 20 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Selden, Dresden and Leoville. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL...1.50IN

Graham County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southwestern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Morland, or 13 miles west of Hill City, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sheridan and southwestern Graham Counties, including the following locations... Saint Peter, Studley and Penokee. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Rawlins; Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR...NORTHERN GOVE AND WESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Brewster to 8 miles south of Quinter. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 38 and 112.
Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Decatur SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DECATUR AND RED WILLOW COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 148 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Danbury, or 13 miles southeast of McCook, moving north at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McCook, Indianola, Bartley, Danbury, Traer and Cedar Bluffs.
Graham County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1115 PM MDT/1215 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Wallace to 3 miles southwest of Ogallah. Movement was north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hill City, Hoxie, Quinter, Brewster and Grainfield. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 34 and 113. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MDT/100 AM CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas.
Sheridan County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHERIDAN AND SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Dresden, or 14 miles northeast of Hoxie, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dresden, Leoville and Studley. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Decatur County, KS

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Decatur County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Norton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTON AND DECATUR COUNTIES At 800 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Wilsonville to near Dresden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Weather INSTRUMENT at Oberlin. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Norton, Oberlin, Almena, Lenora, Norcatur, Jennings and Clayton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH