Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND WEST CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 553 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and west central Terrell Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.