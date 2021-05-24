Tornado Warning issued for Kearny by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is ongoing. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Kendall, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Lakin. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...2.00INalerts.weather.gov