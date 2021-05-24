newsbreak-logo
Comal County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Comal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-25 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Comal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BEXAR AND WESTERN COMAL COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov
County
Comal County, TX
Comal County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comal, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Comal; Hays SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAYS AND NORTHEASTERN COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 236 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spring Branch, or 11 miles northwest of Canyon Lake Dam, moving northeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wimberley, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Spring Branch, Fischer and Guadalupe River State Park.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Frio; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Medina; Travis; Williamson; Wilson .A series of upper level disturbances will move across Texas where there will be warm, moist air near the surface. This will cause multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting tonight and continuing through Thursday morning across South Central Texas. The deep moisture will allow some storms to produce locally heavy rain that will lead to flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Medina, Travis, Williamson and Wilson. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * Highest rainfall totals will be eight to ten inches along I-35 from Austin to Jarrell. Outside of this area totals will be two to six inches with some isolated higher amounts. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of low lying buildings, creeks, streams, and roads.
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bexar; Comal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BEXAR AND SOUTH CENTRAL COMAL COUNTIES At 757 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Antonio, moving northeast at 55 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Schertz, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, San Antonio Int Airport, Leon Valley, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Garden Ridge, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Olmos Park, Lackland AFB, Sea World, Timberwood Park, Converse, Castle Hills and Balcones Heights. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE...NORTHEASTERN BEXAR AND SOUTH CENTRAL COMAL COUNTIES At 825 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Terrell Hills, or near San Antonio Int Airport, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, San Antonio Int Airport, Randolph AFB, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Garden Ridge, Olmos Park, St. Hedwig, China Grove, Marion, Santa Clara and New Berlin. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe; Kendall; Medina; Wilson OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the San Antonio area for Thursday, May 6, 2021. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area on Thursday, May 6, 2021. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required, the next Ozone Action Day will be issued by 3 PM on Thursday, May 6, 2021. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA Air Now www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_state&stateid=45&tab=0 Take Care of Texas www.takecareoftexas.org Alamo Area Council of Governments Air Quality Outreach & Education www.aacog.com/index.aspx?nid=99
Comal County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Comal, Guadalupe, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Comal; Guadalupe; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR COMAL, GUADALUPE AND WILSON COUNTIES At 332 PM CDT, Emergency management reported some low water crossings flooded. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Selma, Floresville, Luling, Poth, Stockdale, Kosciusko, Canyon Lake, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, McQueeney, Nixon and Elmendorf. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, Karnes, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 01:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Comal; Karnes; Wilson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GUADALUPE...NORTHWESTERN KARNES...EAST CENTRAL ATASCOSA...WILSON...EASTERN BEXAR AND EASTERN COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hollywood Park to St. Hedwig to 7 miles northeast of Campbellton. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Floresville, Kenedy, Karnes City, Poth, Stockdale, Kosciusko, Randolph AFB, Canyon Lake Dam, San Antonio Int Airport, Canyon Lake, Kirby and Windcrest.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Karnes; Lavaca; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bexar, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, and Wilson. * From 7 AM CDT this morning through Saturday evening * Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches with isolated totals in excess of 6 inches will be possible. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low-water crossings.