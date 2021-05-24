Flood Advisory issued for Comal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE...NORTHEASTERN BEXAR AND SOUTH CENTRAL COMAL COUNTIES At 825 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Terrell Hills, or near San Antonio Int Airport, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, San Antonio Int Airport, Randolph AFB, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Garden Ridge, Olmos Park, St. Hedwig, China Grove, Marion, Santa Clara and New Berlin. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH