Bexar County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Bexar by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bexar FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BEXAR AND WESTERN COMAL COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GUADALUPE NORTHEASTERN BEXAR AND SOUTHEASTERN COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Selma, moving north at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Randolph AFB, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Santa Clara, Converse, Bracken and Solms.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

San Antonio will be under a flash flood watch for most of the week

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for San Antonio from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Thursday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the week with the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Bexar County could see between 4 to 6 inches of rain by the end of the week.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Frio; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Medina; Travis; Williamson; Wilson .A series of upper level disturbances will move across Texas where there will be warm, moist air near the surface. This will cause multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting tonight and continuing through Thursday morning across South Central Texas. The deep moisture will allow some storms to produce locally heavy rain that will lead to flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Medina, Travis, Williamson and Wilson. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * Highest rainfall totals will be eight to ten inches along I-35 from Austin to Jarrell. Outside of this area totals will be two to six inches with some isolated higher amounts. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of low lying buildings, creeks, streams, and roads.
Bexar County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bexar, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bexar; Medina A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MEDINA AND WEST CENTRAL BEXAR COUNTIES At 616 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cliff, or 8 miles north of Castroville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Already received a report of a quarter sized hail at U.S. 90 and Montgomery Rd. The latest radar scan shows the storm weakening, however, could be producing penny sized hail. Will continue to monitor. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Castroville, Helotes, Lacoste, Cliff, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Mico, Rio Medina, Sea World and Macdona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atascosa; Bexar THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ATASCOSA AND SOUTHWESTERN BEXAR COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.
Bandera County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Bexar, Frio, Medina, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bandera; Bexar; Frio; Medina; Zavala SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MEDINA...SOUTHEASTERN BANDERA EAST CENTRAL ZAVALA...FRIO AND NORTHWESTERN BEXAR COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 636 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pipe Creek to 8 miles northeast of Loma Vista. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Pearsall, Hondo, Devine, Dilley, Castroville, Helotes, Cross Mountain, Lytle, Natalia, Lacoste, North Pearsall, Moore, Hilltop, Bandera Falls, Noonan, The Dominion, Quihi, Dunlay and Mico. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.