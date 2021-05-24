Biden signs bill opening door for Alaska cruises to resume

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. said Monday it will resume cruises to Alaska from Seattle starting August 7. The cruise operator said all passengers and crew must by fully vaccinated in line with rules set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which must grant the company a Conditional Sailing Certificate to allow voyages to restart. "We look forward to re-starting the broad cruise ecosystem which supports thousands of American jobs and welcoming our guests back onboard to create memories of a lifetime," Chief Executive Frank Del Rio said in a statement. Norwegian previously unveiled its two-pronged approach to returning to cruising in and outside the U.S. The company still expects a phased-in approach and with implement all health and safety protocols required. Shares rose 1% premarket and have gained 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.6%.