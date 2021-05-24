Motive unknown in deaths of 2 in South Salt Lake, police say

I salute the South Salt Lake Police Department for not making the national news in the last year. At one point in my checkered past, I worked as a police/fire dispatcher for a small Utah city. During that phase of my life, I met many police officers who fell into several categories. As fate would have it, I reunited with an officer, at that time a police sergeant, whose father I had known personally. The father was a long-time officer in the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s office, a man I had a lot of respect for. I also became acquainted with a broad spectrum of officers. There were those who were there to provide public protection and service, the majority, which included my Deputy friend’s son. There were those who had a job and showed up for the paycheck, including the guy who kept damaging police cars by his inability to drive. Then there were the gun freaks: the guy who shot himself in the foot while going to the bathroom; the macho guys who were there to wear a badge and abuse those who abused them in junior high (not surprisingly the female officers didn’t have the machismo problems); the ones who wanted S.W.A.T duty so they could play with assault weapons and hope for a chance to use them.