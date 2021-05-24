newsbreak-logo
South Salt Lake, UT

Motive unknown in deaths of 2 in South Salt Lake, police say

By Alyssa Roberts, KUTV
KUTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The man and woman found dead from gunshot wounds in a South Salt Lake residence on Saturday night were publicly identified on Monday. Police were called to an apartment complex in the area of 2800 South Eugene Lane by neighbors who reported hearing gunshots. Inside, they found the bodies of Philip Gorst, 38, and Lauren Hoover, 34.

kutv.com
South Salt Lake, UT
Utah Crime & Safety
Utah State
South Salt Lake, UT
Crime & Safety
