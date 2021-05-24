newsbreak-logo
Rain showers, t-storms tonight and into Tuesday with severe potential

By Noel Navarro
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe warm sector of a Northern Plains-based frontal system enters the Western U.P. in the evening, producing scattered rain and few thunderstorms in a west-to-east spread overnight. Isolated thunderstorms can become severe, producing locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds over 57 mph and hail 1″ or greater. The frontal system takes on NNE track over Northwestern Ontario, maintaining the rain and thunderstorm chances (including severe potential) over the U.P. into Tuesday. The front is expected to exit east by Tuesday evening.

