Rain showers, t-storms tonight and into Tuesday with severe potential

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was warmer, but get ready for a BIG cool down as the work week ends and the long holiday weekend begins!. Friday will see more scattered showers and storms as a cold front begins to move through the area slowly during the day. High temperatures will only make it in the mid 70s as breezy westerly winds and clouds will limit daytime heating. Any storm that develops could contain strong winds along with locally heavy rainfall at times. Total rainfall amounts generally across south-central Kentucky will be around a half an inch with locally higher amounts possible, especially towards the Lake Cumberland/Dale Hollow Lake region. Friday night will see the showers and storms move out and in comes the chilly air! Lows on Saturday morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s in south-central Kentucky. Saturday will be dry, but partly cloudy as high temperatures only reach the mid 60s given the unseasonably cool air mass that will be in place. Definitely a day where a light jacket may be needed - especially after sunset! Saturday night lows will fall in the mid-to-upper 40s before sunshine moves in Sunday to warm us back into the mid 70s. By Memorial Day, highs will be back in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Once the holiday weekend concludes, more chances for showers and storms returns going into Tuesday through the middle of the work week! Keep the umbrella handy on days that don’t fall on the holiday weekend in south-central Kentucky!