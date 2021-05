It looks like another summer of fun at the Wirrrig Pavilion is coming up. Tickets will go on sale at noon today on ticketmaster for a series of Dave Chappelle & Friends shows. Dave Chappelle hosts an exclusive evening of conversation and comedy in the era of social distancing. This event has extremely limited capacity to ensure the safety of all attendees. Doors open at 8:00 pm. No alcohol will be sold or permitted on the premises. As a friendly reminder, please be advised that The Wirrig Pavilion is located in a rural area where families, pets, and animals reside. We ask that all attendees please drive carefully, and adhere to all posted speed limit signs while travelling to and from The Wirrig Pavilion. MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES ONSITE AND TEMPERATURES WILL BE CHECKED UPON ENTRY.