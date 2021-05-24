3 reasons young professionals or students should rent studios instead of one-bedroom apartments

In the past few months, the city of Rockford has seen a major increase of people at busy intersections asking for donations. There's a different way you can help. During your commute, I know you've likely encountered men, women and even children, standing in the middle of busy intersections like Perryville Road and E. State Street in Rockford with signs asking for help. You may have even rolled down your window and generously given someone some money to help. You didn't do the wrong thing by giving them your money, but the Rockford Rescue Mission would like for you to consider helping them another way.