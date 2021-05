We saw a low number of COVID-19 cases here in the state of Michigan this past weekend, with only 1,378 cases reported over both Sunday and Monday, with only 14 deaths. This is a new low, after seeing cases increase this last month. With vaccines becoming readily available, lower cases should be a common trend from here on out. A new update was released today as well, that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear a mask at work. Those who are vaccinated also do not have to wear a mask in public spaces anymore.