A lot will continue to hinge on the next few months, but Seaman Unified School District 345 superintendent Steve Noble is dreaming of a "normal" fall semester. At the last Seaman Board of Education during the regular 2020-2021 school year, Noble painted a picture of what school could look like in August — if, and a big if, community COVID-19 transmission stays down over the summer like it has been the past few weeks.