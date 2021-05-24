newsbreak-logo
Willits, CA

It’s official: Lizarraga chosen as chief of Willits PD

By Aura Whittaker
Willits News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Fabian Lizarraga dedicated 37 years to the Los Angeles Police Department, he spent five years as the Chief of the Fort Bragg Police Department before retiring a few years ago. After moving back to LA and spending much-needed quality time with his large family, Lizarraga got an offer to help out Willits Police Department (WPD) as interim Chief.

