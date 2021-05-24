newsbreak-logo
Memphis, TN

FOX13 Gets Real: The impact of health care deserts in Memphis

By Kirstin Garriss, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Similar to food deserts, there are health care deserts in Memphis.

The pandemic revealed the disparities that, many say, have been in minority communities for decades.

This concept of a health care desert isn’t new, but what it looks like here is very different. These neighborhoods are close to facilities like Regional One Health. Still, they may not have reliable transportation to get there, health insurance to pay for a visit, or access to a pharmacy.

All of these factors multiplied during the pandemic.

“I know what it’s like to not have,” Memphis native Tameka Greer said.

Greer grew up in South Memphis, where she had limited access to basic health care. Decades later, she said access hasn’t changed.

A dog recently bit Greer, but at the time, she didn’t have health insurance.

“It was like days later trying to figure out where do I go for services? Called the health department like, ‘We don’t do the rabies vaccine here. Go to your primary care physician.’ Primary care physician sent me to the health department,” Greer said. “Again, me being a person who has more resources, still not knowing like, what do I do? Where do I go?”

Her experience is just a snapshot for thousands in urban health care deserts in Memphis.

“It’s difficult for the residents in that area to get access to the health care resources that they need. This is primary care physicians. This is health care facilities, which would include like pharmacies or hospitals, and with the type of infrastructure challenges we have in the city of Memphis,” said the Rev. Earle Fisher, health disparities study researcher.

LeMoyne-Owen College is researching health disparities in minority communities amid the pandemic.

Researchers interviewed residents in 12 of the city’s poorest ZIP codes — including Frayser, Whitehaven and South Memphis — about their experiences with health care. They compared those experiences to people in some of the most affluent communities in Shelby County, including Germantown, Collierville and Bartlett.

It revealed signs of health care deserts many say have been evident for decades.

“These are the same places where you see a dialysis center popping up, so people have access to the institutions and the organizations that help respond to the ailments but don’t have access to the type of resources that could be used to minimize the potential of them having that ailments that we see disproportionately,” Fisher said.

Unlike rural health care deserts, the study shows most people in Memphis’s poorest neighborhoods live 1 to 5 miles away from a hospital.

But access to reliable transportation, healthy food and jobs that offer health insurance are major barriers.

Dr. Jerome Blakemore is the principal investigator for the study. He said of those who could afford health insurance, 58% got coverage from their job, and about 23% relied on Medicare or Medicaid.

But for those who didn’t have health insurance at all, Blakemore said 28% said the cost was too much, 17% lost or changed jobs, and 8% were self-employed.

“In Germantown or Collierville, the largest percentage of people work in jobs that are executive. The largest percentage of people who work in jobs in South Memphis are labor, for sales, like being a waitress, that sort of thing, jobs that don’t necessarily carry health insurance, and certainly don’t, don’t carry enough for people to sort of self-fund their, their sort of health insurance,” Blakemore said.

The study also reveals many people are up to 3 miles away from the nearest pharmacy and health clinics are often several miles away, too.

“Health resources, these medical resources, these economic resources that oftentimes end up going to places that are more affluent, and so now the problems in these communities are exacerbated because you don’t have access to the stuff that you need,” Fisher said.

So how did this happen? Some advocates point to Tennessee’s track record on Medicaid.

Tennessee is one of 12 states that hasn’t expanded Medicaid benefits under the Affordable Care Act, leaving thousands without health insurance.

In January, Tennessee became the first state to utilize a block grant approach to federal Medicaid funding. The decision gives Tennessee more power to determine whether to add new benefits or spend Medicaid dollars elsewhere.

Dr. LaSonya Harris Hall, Shelby County Health Department’s interim director, said the research about health care deserts isn’t a surprise.

“It validates that what we know to be true in our communities, and it identifies areas in which we can now designate additional services and programs toward those needs,” Hall said.

She said the health department is figuring out how to fix some of these health care holes in Memphis.

“If we’re not in the community, if we’re not on the streets, if we’re not engaging churches and other faith-based institutions, and getting in front of our citizenry, they will not see or deem our messaging to be true, and to be, you know, authoritative,” she said.

Blakemore said some of the answers might be in the suburbs.

“People in those richer communities, access to health care, easy access to preventive health care is easy, so the principle for me is how do we develop that access, particularly in terms of prevention? Because if we’re doing prevention well, some of the stuff that has high numbers in African American communities, diabetes, asthma, cancer, some of those sort of things, while all not preventable, certainly, we can sort of lower people’s risk factors for those things,” Blakemore said.

FOX13 Investigates received this statement from TennCare Director Stephen Smith about the potential impact of the state’s new Medicaid funding system on urban health care deserts:

“Our waiver provides an unprecedented opportunity for Tennessee to be rewarded for its sound management of the TennCare program, which, in turn, will result in enhanced benefits and services to TennCare members, the citizens of Memphis, and the state of Tennessee.”

