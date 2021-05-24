Ellen DeGeneres Buys Back Her Home After Selling it 3 Years Ago - See Photos from Inside!

Oprah Winfrey's appearance on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a reminder how far DeGeneres has come since it was Winfrey who played a therapist on DeGeneres' groundbreaking 1997 coming-out episode of her ABC sitcom Ellen. "Nearly 25 years later, and after DeGeneres fought back from being essentially blacklisted in the industry for daring to be openly gay at the top of her career, Winfrey resumed her role as the sounding board for a monumental career decision," says Kevin Fallon. "It should be an occasion for emotional remembrances of all that was suffered, all that was triumphed, and all that was accomplished. But, damn, DeGeneres is making that hard. Their interview was perfectly sweet. It turns out it’s been nearly 10 years to the day that Winfrey announced she was ending The Oprah Winfrey Show, and the two talked through their processes in coming to their respective shows, and the parts of hosting daytime TV that they do or will miss. But the genuine sentiment is overshadowed by deeply cynical interviews with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday and Savannah Guthrie on Thursday’s episode of Today. DeGeneres queued up similar talking points in both conversations, though her talk with Guthrie seemed especially tone-deaf...Each time the allegations about her behavior were brought up, there was an incredibly off-putting flippancy in DeGeneres’ responses. She kept referring to stories from low-level employees about not looking her in the eye as ridiculous, something that she at first laughed at, assuming it would go away. She equated the avalanche of continued stories to a conspiracy or an agenda. 'It was too orchestrated,' she said. 'It was too coordinated.' She even told Guthrie she believed it was easy clickbait—'What if the "Be Kind" Lady isn’t kind?—and misogynistic. She said she was being unfairly targeted because she is a successful woman in Hollywood." DeGeneres was especially off-putting when she told Guthrie, "All I’ve ever heard from every guest who comes on this show is what a happy atmosphere this is and what a happy place it is." As Fallon notes, "A few things about that. One, if you are a person who has even been tangentially associated with the entertainment industry over the past decade, you have heard the whispers—which eventually grew to the volume of a banshee’s wail—of DeGeneres being difficult, demanding, and entitled toward people who work for her. But beyond that, it takes a certain privilege and blindness to reality to assume that because Sofia Vergara and Taylor Swift never noticed that junior employees were being harassed, abused, or taken advantage of, there was no such problem in the workplace. In fact, each time she has been asked about the allegations of a toxic work environment, DeGeneres has brought the conversation back to her personal insult that people found her mean. The effect is a dismissal of the people who worked for her and felt harmed. So here we are, wondering where the lines are drawn between this total lack of accountability, the schadenfreude people seem to be delighting in as the show ends, and remembering that this show was legitimately great—and ushered a transition in how we thought not only about daytime television, but the entire industry."