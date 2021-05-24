St. Louis Ascension Charity Classic sees boom in interest after Mickelson's PGA Championship win

The St. Louis Blues will meet the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning tonight pregame at 830 puck drop at 9 all on Q94. Games 1 and 2 will be played at Ball Arena in Denver, while Games 3 and 4 will be played at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. If necessary, Game 5 will be in Denver, Game 6 in St. Louis and Game 7 back in Denver. The matchup will be just the second meeting between the clubs in a seven-game series in the postseason. In 2020-21, the Blues went 3-5 against Colorado but won the last two meetings at Enterprise Center.