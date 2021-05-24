Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK review
Supersize version of Lexus’s hybrid-only SUV is a quiet and pleasant but at times curious car to drive. This is the extended-length, seven-seat version of Lexus’s biggest European-market SUV, the RX. While the regular RX was launched in 2015, the L version came along in 2018; both versions had a refresh for the 2020 model year, when we tested the car in regular-sized form and sportier F Sport trim. This is our first chance to get a taste of the more practical, comfortable and versatile side of the RX ownership experience.www.autocar.co.uk