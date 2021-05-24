Lexus RX 450h L 2021 UK review

The Lexus LC is a high-tech luxury sports coupe that's available in both V-8 (LC500) and V-6 hybrid (LC500h) guises. While its small rear seats and a starting price just shy of six figures might make it seem like a glitzy alternative to a Porsche 911, this rear-wheel-drive Lexus is a larger and heavier machine honed more for the luxury than outright performance. That’s not to say the LC isn’t quick or enjoyably sharp on the road, especially when accompanied by the roar of the 471-hp V-8. But it works best at less frantic speeds where you can enjoy the ride and luxuriate in the beautifully crafted interior.