J. Cole is one of the best rappers on the planet and his latest album The Off-Season is a testament to that. However, while Cole has certainly put in work on the music side of things, he is currently in Rwanda where he is living out his dream of playing professional basketball. On Sunday, he made his debut in the Basketball Africa League and today, he got to play his second game as the Patriots took on GNBC. In the end, Cole's team won the game to improve their record to 2-0, however, Cole himself struggled throughout the game.