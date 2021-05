Teenager Makenzie Goodall was reported as a runaway who was last seen on April 16, 2021, in Wichita. She is 13 years old. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact Wichita Police at (316) 660-9456, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.