New 2023 Audi A4 range to be topped by electric and hybrid RS duo

By Greg Kable
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePure EVs and combustion hybrids will be sold side by side, including hot flagships. Audi’s finalised plans for the all-new A4 include an electric-only four-wheel-drive performance RS model and a hybrid RS4 to top a line-up underpinned by two different platforms, according to well-placed Ingolstadt insiders. One platform will be used for combustion-engined hybrid variants and the other for pure-electric models.

