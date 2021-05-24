newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers Tuesday, 90s and more humid Wednesday

By Patrick Rockey
WTKR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:. Our Tuesday will start with clouds and scattered showers. Rain chances will decrease through the afternoon, but skies will stay mainly cloudy through the day. Highs will be a tad higher and in the low 80s. The hottest day of the week will...

www.wtkr.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Storm Clouds#Scattered Showers#Highs Friday#Rain Chances#Upcoming Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentwbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and storms Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are looking at some big weather changes as we enter the holiday weekend. We are starting the morning off with temperatures remaining very warm with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with cloud cover increasing across the area. We are watching a strong cold front to our northwest that’s producing a line of showers and storms in parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. This line of showers and storms is forecast to move into Central Alabama late this morning and into the afternoon hours. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with a 60 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. I think the best coverage for showers and storms will likely occur in east Alabama during the afternoon hours. A few storms that form today could become strong or severe, but the threat is very low. The main impacts will be heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and some hail. I do not see a tornado threat with this system. Most of the moisture should move out of here by late this evening. It will be a breezy day with southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Rainfall totals are only expected to add up around a half inch or less. Don’t plan for widespread heavy rain that will significantly help water your lawn and garden.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms to end the week and this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Heat, humidity, and storms to end the week… Highs will climb to the low 90s today and it will still be humid. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will increase through the day and continue tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible.
EnvironmentKWQC

Very cold with scattered showers today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Scattered showers and drizzle will continue off and on today. The rain combined with gusty NNE winds will limit afternoon highs to the mid and upper 40s! Near record cold temps are likely tonight with most areas in the upper 30s and low 40s, which could lead to patchy frost along highway 20 by tomorrow morning. The weekend will be cooler than normal, but dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s and the 70s return on Sunday. Memorial day will bring a few showers in the afternoon, but overall most areas will be dry with highs near 70º. Active weather will continue next week with chances for rain by Wednesday and Thursday, but it’s too early to tell if there will be severe storms or not.
EnvironmentWLBT

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers, storms to wrap up our work week...

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re wrapping up the work week with a cold front pushing south through the region... This is bringing us the potential for scattered showers and storms today, with an isolated strong-severe storm possible. Temperatures are starting off near 70° and will still reach the mid 80s this afternoon, but much cooler conditions are expected behind our cold front.
Richmond, VANBC12

Friday Forecast: Hot and humid with late day showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 1″ of rain or more expected this afternoon through early Sunday. The pattern shift this weekend brings with it much cooler temperatures. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Isolated shower possible in the morning. Then Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely, especially during the afternoon and evening. A few strong storms with damaging wind and hail possible. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Rain amounts of 1/2 to 1″ expected. Highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 80%)
Environmentwtvy.com

A few scattered showers this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Another nice day with temperatures making it up to around 90°, a pop up scattered shower is possible through the afternoon hours. A cold front will be approaching from the north this evening giving us a shot at a few more showers and cooling us off for the weekend. Upper 80s for tomorrow afternoon and we could see some places make it down into the upper 50s for overnight lows Saturday night. We will stay dry and less humid through the beginning of the week, the second half brings a better shot at some much needed rain.