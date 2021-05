In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, Audi talks ICE legacies, Kia boss has no intention of taking the Soul EV off sale, and more. Audi boss Markus Duesmann believes the firm’s models can still stand out in the post-combustion era. “A 2.0-litre diesel engine is something you’ve been able to buy anywhere for decades,” he said. “We think a car’s special character depends on how well integrated it is; how well its components work together. We will offer the better design, better package, better interior and greater usability our customers expect – all with classic Audi quality and a very strong brand.”