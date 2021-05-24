newsbreak-logo
San Francisco, CA

Hilton San Francisco Union Square reopens to guests after 14 months

SF City Beat
(Jaquelinee Martinez/Unsplash)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) Hilton San Francisco Union Square, the largest hotel in California, reopened Monday for the first time in 14 months, ABC 7 reported.

The nearly 2,000-room hotel at 333 O'Farrell St. will open just one of its three towers to start out.

Hotel staff are using a new cleaning and disinfecting regimen and offering guests contactless check-in and check-out using digital keys and mobile devices.

For most of the last year, a big heart and the letters "SF" have been lit up on the hotel's main tower during the pandemic.

Ahead of the grand reopening, the hotel displayed a five-day illuminated countdown to the moment the first guests walked through its doors.

"We're a very resilient industry," said General Manager Terry Lewis, per ABC 7. "While the past year has been very very tough, we will recover and people will come back."

