Hilton San Francisco Union Square reopens to guests after 14 months

(Jaquelinee Martinez/Unsplash)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) Hilton San Francisco Union Square, the largest hotel in California, reopened Monday for the first time in 14 months, ABC 7 reported.

The nearly 2,000-room hotel at 333 O'Farrell St. will open just one of its three towers to start out.

Hotel staff are using a new cleaning and disinfecting regimen and offering guests contactless check-in and check-out using digital keys and mobile devices.

For most of the last year, a big heart and the letters "SF" have been lit up on the hotel's main tower during the pandemic.

Ahead of the grand reopening, the hotel displayed a five-day illuminated countdown to the moment the first guests walked through its doors.

"We're a very resilient industry," said General Manager Terry Lewis, per ABC 7. "While the past year has been very very tough, we will recover and people will come back."

Interested in seeing San Francisco news on Twitter? Follow @SFCityBeat for the latest local stories.