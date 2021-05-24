newsbreak-logo
Flush with $42M, hot AI startup Faculty plans to hoover up more PhDs… and steer clear of politics – TechCrunch

By Laurie Foti
worldnewsera.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaculty seems to have an uncanny knack of winning U.K. government contracts, after helping Boris Johnson win his Vote Leave campaign and thus become prime minister. It’s even helping sort out the mess that Brexit has subsequently made of the fishing industry, problems with the NHS and telling global corporates like Red Bull and Virgin Media what to suggest to their customers. Meanwhile, it continues to hoover up PhD graduates at a rate of knots to work on its AI platform.

worldnewsera.com
