Sparks City Council Highlights May 24, 2021

Students in the Washoe County School District who are 9 years of age and younger no longer need to wear a mask when they are inside or outside of a school building. The change being announced in an email to parents sent out last night. All other students must continue to wear a face mask inside of school buildings but may remove their mask outside during lunch, recess, or PE. All staff must continue to wear a face mask inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status. This guidance will remain in effect until the final day of classes.