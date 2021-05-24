Sparks City Council Highlights May 24, 2021
Sparks, NV – The following are highlights from the May 24, 2021, Sparks City Council Meeting.
Announcements, Presentations, Recognition Items and Items of Special Interest:
- The Sparks City Council commended Sparks High School Principal Kevin Carroll on being named Nevada’s 2021 Secondary Principal of the Year.
- Council proclaimed May 16- 22 as National Public Works Week to honor public works professionals, engineers, managers, skilled workers and employees, and recognized their contribution to protecting our national health, safety and quality of life.
- Council proclaimed May 2021 as Older Americans Month, urging every resident to recognize older adults and the people who support them as essential contributors to the strength of our community.
- City Manager Neil Krutz announced vacancies on the following Sparks Boards and Commissions:
- Two vacancies on the Sparks Parks and Recreation Commission, each for three-year terms ending June 30, 2024. Members must be Sparks residents or have a valid Sparks business license. Applications will be accepted until 5:00 pm on Friday, June 11, 2021. Applicants may apply at cityofsparks.us/getinvolved.
- Two vacancies on the Sparks Civil Service Commission, each for three-year terms expiring June 30, 2024. Applicants must be Sparks residents and cannot be a city employee or related to one. Applications will be accepted until 5:00 pm on Friday, June 11, 2021. Applicants may apply at cityofsparks.us/getinvolved.
- One vacancy on the Technical Review Committee of the Washoe County Home Consortium for a three-year term ending June 30, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Washoe County. Applications will be accepted until 5:00 pm on Friday, June 11, 2021. cityofsparks.us/getinvolved.
General Business:
- Council approved reimbursement to the City of Reno for the City of Sparks’ share of the following projects at the Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility (TMWRF).
- A $627,444.00 construction contract with Spanish Springs Construction, Inc., for a paving project at TMWRF. The City of Sparks’ share is $196,829.18.
- A $459,700.00 agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc. and the City of Reno for the TMWRF Thickened Waste Activated Sludge Short Term Improvements and Predesign Project. The City of Sparks’ share is $144,207.89.
- A $287,253.00 project with Carollo Engineers, Inc., and the City of Reno for the TMWRF Aeration Tank Evaluation and Rehabilitation Project. The City of Sparks’ share is $90,111.27.
- Because the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted many businesses that hold outdoor café permits, Council adopted a resolution to waive the outdoor dining and encroachment permit fees in Victorian Square for Fiscal Year 2022.
- Council directed City Manager Neil Krutz to prepare changes to Title 20 of the Sparks Municipal Code for future council consideration to address inconsistencies, oversights, evolving land use needs and recent changes to the Comprehensive Plan.
- Council adopted the City of Sparks’ final budget for FY 2021-2022.
- Council heard a first reading of an ordinance to amend Sparks Municipal Code to allow temporary outdoor processing including (but not limited) to rock crushing on or near residentially zoned land. No action was taken.