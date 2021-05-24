Megadeth Part Ways With David Ellefson, Release Statement

In a new interview with the "Into The Necrosphere" podcast, MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson was asked what advice he had for young people who lost their way and need to make changes in their lives or need to get back on track somehow. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I don't give advice, but I can just share my own experience. And I was that person where, by age 23, [I was] strung out, [we were signed to] Capitol Records, [and] our band [was] doing great. All the problems we had were because of a drug-and-alcohol lifestyle. Our manager came in and said, 'Hey, the future looks bright. It's yours to have. But you guys have gotta get cleaned up. You've gotta get it together.' And it was interesting, 'cause it was right at a time when other famous bands that we know were also getting clean. And the days of the music industry putting big money on fucked up junkie rock stars, that day was after. And they made that very clear, like, 'That party is over. We're not dealing with that. We're here to be successful, make money, have success and go to the top. And if you can be high while doing it, then let's go, but if you can't, then you need to change your ways, because we're going to the top. And if you can't get there with us, we're gonna drop you off right here. Enjoy the rest of your life.' And I heard that very clear. And I got that message early on. I was, like, 'Yeah, the party's gotta stop, man. Because I'm here for the music, and this is my passion and my ambition to do this professionally.'