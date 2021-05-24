newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Megadeth Part Ways With David Ellefson, Release Statement

By Ashleigh Durden
worldnewsera.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegadeth publicly ended their working relationship with longtime bassist David Ellefson in a statement on Monday (May 24), two weeks after controversy erupted over Ellefson’s apparent involvement in a sex scandal that prompted him to deny he allegedly “groomed” a girl online while she was still underage. “We are informing...

worldnewsera.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ellefson
Person
Dave Mustaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Megadeth Co Founder#Read Megadeth#Frontman Dave Mustaine#Rescheduled Metal Tour#Video#Context#Veteran#Message#Screenshots#Controversy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicPosted by
97 Rock

Megadeth’s David Ellefson Explains Leaked Graphic Exchanges: ‘Taken Out of Context’

Original Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is denying grooming accusations after graphic exchanges with an apparently underage girl leaked. "As you may or not know, some private and personal conversations and interactions have surfaced online, released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them," Ellefson said in an earlier Instagram post before switching his account to private mode. "While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible. As much as it's not something I'm proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation my career and family."
Rock Musicbravewords.com

MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON And SONS OF APOLLO Vocalist JEFF SCOTT SOTO Talk Cover Of RIOT Classic "Swords & Tequila" - "Let's Tease Them With Something They're Familiar With" (Video)

On Episode 38 of the Metal From The Inside Podcast, bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth) returns. This time, he is joined by renowned hard rock and heavy metal vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen, TSO, Sons Of Apollo) to discuss the duo's brand new project:, Ellefson-Soto. Last month, the pair released...
Celebritieswmmr.com

Megadeth’s David Ellefson Addresses Grooming Allegations, Says Interactions Were Taken Out of Context

Megadeth’s David Ellefson has issued a statement denying accusations of grooming following the surfacing of graphic texts and video on Twitter over the weekend. As you may or not know, some private and personal conversations and interactions have surfaced online, released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them. While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible.
Musicenigmaonline.com

Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Launches Brand New Video Podcast “Backstage With David Ellefson”

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has launched his brand new on-demand video podcast called Backstage with David Ellefson on the Star Worldwide Network. The video podcast will feature both audio and four camera video production and each episode will be available on-demand. Hosted by Ellefson himself, his first episodes include Frank Bello (Anthrax/Altitudes & Attitude), Joey Vera (Armored Saint/Mercyful Fate) and Ellefson’s former Rust In Peace bass tech turned author-chiropractor Dr. Randall Kertz D.C., who’s book The Bassist’s Guide to Injury Management, Prevention and Better Health has become an industry go-to for medical remedies for musicians.
Iowa StateStereogum

Slipknot’s Knotfest Iowa 2021 Has Faith No More, Megadeth, Gojira, More

For nearly a decade, metal institution Slipknot has been taking its day-long Knotfest extravaganza to countries around the world. Now that live music is coming back, Slipknot have big plans for the whole Knotfest thing. They’ve already announced a Knotfest cruise in August with bands like Anthrax, Behemoth, Ho99o9, and Higher Power. There are plans for festivals in the UK and Japan. And now the band has announced plans for a big return to their Iowa homestate with another Knotfest in September.
Musicguitar.com

Megadeth comment on bassist David Ellefson’s grooming allegations: “There are aspects of David’s private life that he has kept to himself”

Megadeth have issued a statement in response to the recent allegations that have been made against bassist David Ellefson, who has been accused of grooming an underage fan. “We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely,” the band wrote on social media. “As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However there are clearly aspects of David’s private life that he has kept to himself.
Musicmxdwn.com

Megadeth Move On from Bassist David Ellefson Following Controversy

Megadeth has fired their founding bassist, David Ellefson, due to allegations of grooming. No evidence of grooming has been made public at this time, and both Ellefson and the woman involved denied the accusations, but Megadeth cites “an already strained relationship” as another factor in the decision. “We are informing...
CelebritiesGuitar World Magazine

David Ellefson denies accusations of online 'grooming'

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has denied accusations that he groomed an underage girl after a series of intimate conversations and videos were leaked online over the weekend. As a number of graphic exchanges began to appear on Twitter, Ellefson took to Instagram to refute any allegations – his statement is...
Celebritiesklbjfm.com

David Ellefson to sue for defamation over leaked videos which forced his firing from Megadeth

David Ellefson, the former Megadeth bassist, is looking to file a lawsuit against the individual who uploaded explicit videos of him online. Earlier this month, leaked footage of what Ellefson called “personal conversations and interactions” were posted on Twitter by an anonymous user. The bassist has repeatedly denied suggestions that he had ‘groomed’ an underage fan, but admitted on Instagram that “private, adult interactions” had taken place, which he claimed were “taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family.” The woman involved also came forward to deny the suggestion that she was underage at the time the video calls took place, to say that she initiated their online interactions, and also to deny that she was ‘groomed‘ by Ellefson. “I was always a consenting adult,” she stated. “Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that. It was all consensual, I’m not a victim and I have not been groomed in the slightest as I was the one to initiate it.”
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

Why did Megadeath fire bassist David Ellefson?

MEGADEATH is "officially parting ways" with co-founder and bassist David Ellefson amid sexual misconduct allegations. The band has rotated through several members during its 38 years but have not yet named a replacement bassist. Why did Megadeath fire bassist David Ellefson?. Heavy metal band Megadeath has fired bassist Ellefson amid...
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

Headbangers Brawl: Who will replace David Ellefson on upcoming Megadeth tour?

Yesterday (24th), Dave Mustaine announced David Ellefson is no longer with Megadeth due to the controversy surrounding the bassist on the leaked videos and message exchanges between him and a woman other than his wife. With the group planning to embark on one of the biggest summer tours since before the COVID-19 pandemic, this leads to the ultimate question: who will be Ellefson’s replacement?
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON Says 'It's Hard' For Young People To Emotionally Digest Being Criticized On Social Media

In a new interview with the "Into The Necrosphere" podcast, MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson was asked what advice he had for young people who lost their way and need to make changes in their lives or need to get back on track somehow. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I don't give advice, but I can just share my own experience. And I was that person where, by age 23, [I was] strung out, [we were signed to] Capitol Records, [and] our band [was] doing great. All the problems we had were because of a drug-and-alcohol lifestyle. Our manager came in and said, 'Hey, the future looks bright. It's yours to have. But you guys have gotta get cleaned up. You've gotta get it together.' And it was interesting, 'cause it was right at a time when other famous bands that we know were also getting clean. And the days of the music industry putting big money on fucked up junkie rock stars, that day was after. And they made that very clear, like, 'That party is over. We're not dealing with that. We're here to be successful, make money, have success and go to the top. And if you can be high while doing it, then let's go, but if you can't, then you need to change your ways, because we're going to the top. And if you can't get there with us, we're gonna drop you off right here. Enjoy the rest of your life.' And I heard that very clear. And I got that message early on. I was, like, 'Yeah, the party's gotta stop, man. Because I'm here for the music, and this is my passion and my ambition to do this professionally.'
MusicPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Last Year

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson revealed that he had a hip replacement last October after enduring a “quite painful” last tour. The 62-year-old singer, known for his multi-octave vocal range and tireless stage presence, dished about his medical procedure in an interview with Download festival host Kylie Olsson ahead of Iron Maiden’s feature on Download: Reloaded, which will air on June 5 and 6 on Sky Arts.