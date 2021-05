Tiffin, Ohio — The 2021 Class of Leadership Seneca County have built 12 Blessing Boxes to be distributed throughout Seneca County. The Blessing Box is an effort of neighbors helping neighbors by making non-perishable food and other items available to their neighbors in need. There are no stated guidelines, though all items should be new and in sealed packages. The Blessing Box is a no obligation zone. “Take what you need. Leave what you can.”